Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NSC traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.36. 2,041,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,820. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

