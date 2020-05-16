Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 561,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,387,000. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,278,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

