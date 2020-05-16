Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,137,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 6,039,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

