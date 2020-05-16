Beddow Capital Management Inc. Buys 41,200 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 2.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $18,476,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 880.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 1,922,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

