Beddow Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the period. 1-800-Flowers.Com comprises about 3.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $13,527,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $3,603,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,011,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

FLWS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,780. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

