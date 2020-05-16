Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises 5.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. 272,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

