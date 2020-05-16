Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $772,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. 10,111,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.