Beddow Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $521.55 per share, with a total value of $91,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 997 shares of company stock valued at $497,502. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPL traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $524.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,832. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.10 and a 200 day moving average of $636.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $879.25.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 60.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

