Beddow Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,854 shares during the quarter. Escalade makes up approximately 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 2.66% of Escalade worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 137,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of $115.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Escalade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Griffin acquired 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 521,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Griffin acquired 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $38,734.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 521,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,339. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,933 shares of company stock valued at $276,794. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.