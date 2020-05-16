Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.70 ($33.37).

Shares of ETR GBF traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €13.42 ($15.60). The company had a trading volume of 271,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €35.32 ($41.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

