BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Buys $20,388.12 in Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $20,388.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,400 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 13,300 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $34,713.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 493 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,212.78.

On Monday, May 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,991 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $14,618.04.

On Friday, May 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,509 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $4,134.66.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 10,036 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,097.20.

On Monday, April 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,018 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $12,093.38.

On Friday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,132 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $16,495.08.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,414 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $8,159.46.

On Monday, April 20th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,349 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $10,437.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $2.63 on Friday. BK Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of BK Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

