BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $101,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $15.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

