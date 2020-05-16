Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,339. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Blonder Tongue Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

