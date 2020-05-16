Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 86.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.41. 2,165,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.