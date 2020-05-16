Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.41. 2,165,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.