Brokerages Set American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at $450,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AOBC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 605,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

