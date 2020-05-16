Brokerages Set Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $108.55

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of Heico stock traded down $2.77 on Monday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 999,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,551. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53. Heico has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Heico by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 11.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

