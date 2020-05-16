Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,658 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $93.89. 8,591,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

