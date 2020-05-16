Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 561 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

LIN stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average of $197.30. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

