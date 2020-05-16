Buckingham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.91 on Friday, hitting $365.30. 2,598,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.64. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.