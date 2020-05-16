Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 541,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,590 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.17. 11,617,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,872,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

