Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.48.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.
Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 874,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.33.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $72,281,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $30,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
