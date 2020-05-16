Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 874,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $72,281,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

