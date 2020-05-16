Cabana LLC Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cabana LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 328,348 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 15.7% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cabana LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.71. 7,109,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,126,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.