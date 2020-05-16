Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.

Shares of ROMJF stock remained flat at $$1.75 on Thursday. 2,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

TerrAscend produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers.

