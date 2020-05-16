carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading Down 2.9%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $33.00, approximately 1,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

carsales.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

