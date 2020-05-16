Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) Insider Sells A$11,290.00 in Stock

Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.80), for a total transaction of A$11,290.00 ($8,007.09).

Shares of ASX CYL opened at A$2.94 ($2.09) on Friday. Catalyst Metals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.30 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.30 ($2.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $242.26 million and a P/E ratio of -122.50.

Get Catalyst Metals alerts:

About Catalyst Metals

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in Tandarra Gold, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, and Sebastian projects, which are located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.