Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) Insider Sells A$11,290.00 in Stock

Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.80), for a total transaction of A$11,290.00 ($8,007.09).
Shares of ASX CYL opened at A$2.94 ($2.09) on Friday. Catalyst Metals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.30 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.30 ($2.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $242.26 million and a P/E ratio of -122.50.
About Catalyst Metals
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.