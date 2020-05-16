Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $17.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. 1,698,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,243.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,327.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

