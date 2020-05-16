Cfra Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $50.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an in-line rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.32. 7,523,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $176.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 633.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

