Cfra Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $50.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an in-line rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.67.
Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.32. 7,523,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $176.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31.
In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 633.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
