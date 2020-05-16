Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,491. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

