Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $63.19. 10,419,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

