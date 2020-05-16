Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Anthem by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.09. 1,174,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.71. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.