Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,883,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

