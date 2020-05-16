Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $385,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. 5,507,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

