Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 153,654 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 767.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 194,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 171,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

