Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 719,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

