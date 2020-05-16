Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $369,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. 55,268,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average is $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

