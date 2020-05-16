Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 2,636 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

