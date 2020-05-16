Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after buying an additional 394,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after acquiring an additional 233,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.68. 2,081,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

