Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 621.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,372. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

