Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded down $17.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,637,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,784. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.16. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

