Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 42.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,467 shares of company stock valued at $56,483,228. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

