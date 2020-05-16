Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $82.22. 6,617,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

