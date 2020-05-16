Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 418 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.27. 2,897,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.08. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

