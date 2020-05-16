Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 647 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $2,116,742.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 899,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,668,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

CL traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,937,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

