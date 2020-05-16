Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 935 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. 8,948,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,008. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

