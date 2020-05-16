Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Has $3.57 Million Stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up 3.7% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

