Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $1.43 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Farfetch makes up approximately 1.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.05% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Farfetch by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,457,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of FTCH traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,248,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,183. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

