Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $193,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 107,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $383,711.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,569.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

