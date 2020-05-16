Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. 5,855,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. GSX Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSX shares. CLSA cut GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

