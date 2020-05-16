Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 25,000 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lessened its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. 39,737,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,840,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.